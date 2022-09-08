UrduPoint.com

36 More Die Due To Monsoon Catastrophe: NDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 06:48 PM

36 more die due to monsoon catastrophe: NDMA

The unprecedented torrential monsoon rains across the country on Thursday inflicted further lives and property losses as the 36 more people perished in past 24 hours that took the total death count in various incidents to 1,391 and 12,722 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The unprecedented torrential monsoon rains across the country on Thursday inflicted further lives and property losses as the 36 more people perished in past 24 hours that took the total death count in various incidents to 1,391 and 12,722 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The heavy rains and flash floods caused maximum deaths of 35 individuals in Sindh province including eight men, four women and nine children in Jamshoro, three men, a woman and child in Shaheed Benazirabad, two men in Noushero Feroze, a man and two children died due to electrocution in Badin, a woman died due to collapse of house in Ghotki, two children drowned in pond and a child died due to snake bite in Tando Muhammad Khan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA KP) updated its data from August 17 to 27. However, in past 24 hours a man perished in Dera Ismail Khan.

There was no incident or loss to report in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Punjab, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In Balochistan, M-8 (100-140 km) was blocked due to land sliding in 24 kilometers (km) section of Wangu hills whereas 2 kms area was cleared and restoration work in process.

In KP, N-95 Madyan was blocked between Behrain-Ashrait (23 km) and Laikot-Kalam section (8 km) was blocked due to debris whereas Frontier Works Organization (FWO) was creating diversion at these locations.

In Sindh, N-55 from Meher Johi Canal to Khairpur Nathan Shah was submerged and the road would open after drainage of water.

The NDMA teams for Joint Survey and Damage Assessment of Flood Affected Areas comprised of 32 teams that reached respective destinations including two in Quetta, Pashin, Loralai, Dhuki, Surab, Panjghoor, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur, Jhal Maghsi, Awaran, Lasbela, Gawadar, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Musakhel, Washuk, Kohlu, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, Kachhi, Kharan, Kalat, Mustang, Sherani, Zhob, Nushki, Chaman, Sibi, Dera Bugti).

However, the survey started in 26 districts of Quetta, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Gawadar, Surab, Sohbatpur, Dukhi, Kharan, Khuzdar, Qila Abdullah, Awaran, Washuk, Barkhan, Kalat, Kohlu, Mustang, Musakhel, Sherani, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Lasbela, Ziarat, Jaffarabad, Chamman and Dera Bugti.

The report mentioned that mainly dry weather was expected over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm and rain was expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Flood Water Road Died Man Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ismail Khan Chaman Sibi Jamshoro Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Ghotki Barkhan Dera Bugti Kalat Kharan Kohlu Khuzdar Pishin Qila Saifullah Lasbela Loralai Nasirabad Nushki Awaran Qila Abdullah Ziarat Surab Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Women All From FWO Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with US in diver ..

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with US in diverse fields: PM

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister forms cabinet privatisation committ ..

Chief Minister forms cabinet privatisation committee

35 seconds ago
 AAC Havelian seals two shops for selling adulterat ..

AAC Havelian seals two shops for selling adulterated milk

37 seconds ago
 ECC approves flood-relief funds, gives go ahead fo ..

ECC approves flood-relief funds, gives go ahead for fertilizer import

38 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi records highest number of dengue cases ..

Rawalpindi records highest number of dengue cases in a day

41 seconds ago
 Fears as Queen's doctors 'concerned' for her healt ..

Fears as Queen's doctors 'concerned' for her health

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.