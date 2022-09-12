36 more infected with dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 36 more people were infected with the fatal dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 874.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that, among the new cases, 25 patients had arrived from Pothohar Town urban area, four from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Chaklala Cantonment, two from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi and one each arrived from Kahutta and Potohar rural area.

Presently,178 patients were admitted to three allied hospitals of the city, including 67 to the District Headquarters Hospital,57 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and 54 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

Dr Sajjad added that out of the total admitted patients,126 were confirmed cases, and 90 belonged to Rawalpindi.

He informed two patients were in critical positions and admitted to BBH and HFH each.

The health officer said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different district localities, mainly where dengue larvae had been found.

He said the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae and asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

