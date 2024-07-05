36 More Meters Disconnected Over Gas Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected another 36 connections, during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs 1.4 million fine.
According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Gujranwala, the regional teams disconnected 14 connections over illegal use of gas and imposed fine of Rs 1 million on gas pilferers.
In Multan and Bahawalpur, 16 connections were disconnected while in Sahiwal and Faisalabad, three connections were disconnected while in Mardan the company disconnected three connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas.
