Open Menu

36 More Meters Disconnected Over Gas Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

36 more meters disconnected over gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected another 36 connections, during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs 1.4 million fine.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Gujranwala, the regional teams disconnected 14 connections over illegal use of gas and imposed fine of Rs 1 million on gas pilferers.

In Multan and Bahawalpur, 16 connections were disconnected while in Sahiwal and Faisalabad, three connections were disconnected while in Mardan the company disconnected three connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Mardan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Gas Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

57 minutes ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

1 hour ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

7 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

16 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

16 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

16 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

16 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan