36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :About 36 new corona cases reported in Balochistan taking the tally to 31,751 on Thursday.

According to media coordinator for health Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,087,234 people have been screened for the virus. 31,098 people have been recovered while 344 deaths have been reported due to the deadly virus in the province.