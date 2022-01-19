UrduPoint.com

36 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 08:48 PM

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 36 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33780 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :About 36 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33780 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1350688 people were screened for the virus till January 19 out of which 36 more were reported positive.

As many as 33286 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan January Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court seeks reply from police over reg ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from police over registration of case on complaint ..

3 minutes ago
 New Local Govt Act to herald development era: Chie ..

New Local Govt Act to herald development era: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Did Not Receive Proposal to Hold Russia-Ukr ..

Moscow Did Not Receive Proposal to Hold Russia-Ukraine Summit in Jerusalem - Kre ..

3 minutes ago
 Minsk Calls US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukr ..

Minsk Calls US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus 'Horror Stor ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Administration to Invest $14Bln to Strengthe ..

Biden Administration to Invest $14Bln to Strengthen US Supply Chain - White Hous ..

4 minutes ago
 Still time for Hazard and Bale at Real Madrid, say ..

Still time for Hazard and Bale at Real Madrid, says Ancelotti

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.