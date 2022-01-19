36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 36 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33780 in the province on Wednesday

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1350688 people were screened for the virus till January 19 out of which 36 more were reported positive.

As many as 33286 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.