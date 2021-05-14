36 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :About 36 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23,814 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 754,096 people were screened for the virus till May 14 out of which 36 more were reported positive.

As many as 22,343 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 262 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.