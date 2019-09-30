UrduPoint.com
36 MTOs, 6 Internees Complete Training In KP-EZDMC

Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:41 PM

36 MTOs, 6 internees complete training in KP-EZDMC

A batch of 36 Management Trainee Officers (MTOs) and 6 internees have completed their 2 to 3 years training in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones and Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC).

During the training they got practical insight of office environment, management, and general administration work. These 42 young graduates were initially hired for 6 months, given extensions so as to enhance their learning period and paid Rs. 20,000-25,000 per month stipend during this period.

During the training they got practical insight of office environment, management, and general administration work. These 42 young graduates were initially hired for 6 months, given extensions so as to enhance their learning period and paid Rs. 20,000-25,000 per month stipend during this period.

It is hoped that after learning modern management skills, work ethics, valuable practical experience of office environment these graduate would be able to get decent jobs in private and public sector organizations.

Since KP-EZDMC itself is going through a restructuring process, absorbing these graduates was not possible. Job Cell of KP-EZDMC will extend all possible help to these graduates in placements in upcoming and existing industries in KP.

They will also be given preference in hiring in KP-EZDMC regular jobs on merit.

