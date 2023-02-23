UrduPoint.com

36 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

36 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Health officials on Thursday said that 36 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.67 per cent while 13 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 5,338 Covid-19 corona tests were conducted.

As many as 874 tests were conducted in Lahore, out of which 17 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 1.95%, whereas 352 tests were conducted in Islamabad, out of which four cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 1.14%. Around 309 tests were conducted in Karachi, out of which eight cases were reported as positive with a ratio of 2.59%.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours.

He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country's population already received the COVID-19 vaccine. "An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He assured that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Border All From Government Coronavirus

More Stories From Pakistan

