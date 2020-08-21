36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh police

With 36 new cases reported in last seven days, around 3297 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :With 36 new cases reported in last seven days, around 3297 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday.

He said currently 330 personnel are under treatment while 2949 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said 18 personnel had lost their battle against COVID-19.