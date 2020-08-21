UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

36 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Sindh Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:14 PM

36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh police

With 36 new cases reported in last seven days, around 3297 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :With 36 new cases reported in last seven days, around 3297 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday.

He said currently 330 personnel are under treatment while 2949 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said 18 personnel had lost their battle against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Sindh

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 82,191 addition ..

16 minutes ago

Lukashenko Warns Striking Belaruskali Workers May ..

1 minute ago

Athens Condemns Turkey's Decision to Convert Chora ..

1 minute ago

NPMC urges for vigilant control on wheat, flour, s ..

1 minute ago

MCL demolishes illegal structures

1 minute ago

Pak-Saudi ties to remain steadfast as ever: Shibli ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.