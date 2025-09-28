Open Menu

36 New Dengue Cases Reported In ICT Within 24 Hours, 265 Sites Inspected

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The district administration on Sunday released its daily dengue surveillance report, confirming 36 new cases across the capital in the last 24 hours and teams inspected 265 sites, with six locations testing positive for larvae.

The report highlighted the ongoing surveillance and control activities carried out by anti-dengue teams in both rural and urban parts of Islamabad.

According to the administration, inspections were conducted across multiple union councils and sectors to monitor the spread of the virus. A total of 265 locations were examined in detail. During these inspections, larvae were detected at six sites, while 15 other locations were declared clear after testing.

Field teams have intensified their efforts in areas identified as high-risk. Spraying and fogging were immediately carried out in these locations to prevent further breeding of mosquitoes.

The surveillance report confirmed that out of the 36 new dengue cases recorded in a single day, 25 patients belong to rural areas of the capital, while 11 were reported from urban zones. This distribution indicates that rural localities continue to be more affected compared to urban neighborhoods.

The district administration has stated that data collection and monitoring are being maintained daily to keep track of rising cases and ensure timely interventions.

The administration also took strict action against violations of dengue prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs). Several individuals were arrested for negligence, while multiple premises were sealed after larvae were found on their sites.

Officials stressed that enforcement measures would continue alongside awareness campaigns to reduce the risk of an outbreak.

Authorities urged residents to immediately report any sighting of mosquito larvae or stagnant water to the district control room. They emphasized that timely reporting by citizens plays a vital role in supporting ongoing field operations and helps in containing the spread of the virus.

The administration further added that eliminating larvae at the early stage is one of the most effective strategies to control dengue. Community participation in maintaining clean surroundings, removing stagnant water, and allowing teams to inspect properties is considered essential.

The district administration assured that daily field inspections, larvae removal, and spraying drives will continue without interruption. Anti-dengue squads are expected to expand their coverage in the coming days to ensure maximum surveillance in both urban and rural regions.

Officials reiterated that controlling dengue requires a consistent approach, combining enforcement, public awareness, and rapid response measures. With new cases being reported daily, uninterrupted monitoring has become a critical part of the city’s health safety strategy.

The situation continues to be closely monitored, with special attention to high-risk union councils and sectors. Authorities emphasized that with consistent vigilance and public support, the spread of dengue in the capital can be brought under control.

