36 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Thirty-six more cases were reported within 24 hours as dengue is on the rise in provincial metropolis, the health department official source told APP on Sunday.

According to the sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 1,043 larvae spots were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the city.

Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1,043 places in the province during continuing surveillance.

Moreover, 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, the health department said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners are continuously paying surprise visits to check the performance of dengue teams working on the ground, in the wake of increasing dengue cases after rains.

The DC reviewed the performance of dengue teams in various towns of Lahore.

Checking of more than 5,000 places would be ensured on daily basis, she said.

Ms. Haider recently announced that the number of dengue surveillance teams could be increased, keeping in mind the rain alerts of the Meteorological department. Issuing directions for controlling dengue, she warned all town officers to surely complete the set targets on a daily basis. She vowed to monitor various hotspots areas in the city with swift and strict surveillance, urging citizens to not let water accumulate in their homes and surroundings.

Rafia Haider sternly warned the authorities and staff concerned that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the anti-dengue campaign. The DC directed all assistant commissioners and health officials to remain in the field and inspect performance of dengue workers on a daily basis in their jurisdiction.

As many as 542 dengue cases have been reported in Lahore during the ongoing year.

Meanwhile medical experts have advised the citizens to follow SOPs to avoid dengue as the next three months are very important.