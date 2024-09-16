Open Menu

36 New Dengue Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 07:20 PM

36 new dengue cases reported in last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) As many as 36 new dengue cases have been reported in the province during the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesman of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, over the past week, 237 dengue cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases this year to 703.

In the past 24 hours, 30 dengue cases were reported from Rawalpindi, and 2 each from Lahore and Bahawalpur.

Gujranwala and Faisalabad each reported one dengue case.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Rawalpindi Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

3 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

3 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

7 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

11 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan