36 new dengue cases reported in last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) As many as 36 new dengue cases have been reported in the province during the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesman of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, over the past week, 237 dengue cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases this year to 703.

In the past 24 hours, 30 dengue cases were reported from Rawalpindi, and 2 each from Lahore and Bahawalpur.

Gujranwala and Faisalabad each reported one dengue case.