36 New Dengue Patients Registered In Last 24 Hrs
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Gradual increase in dengue patients reach to 306 in Rawalpindi as 36 new cases have been reported during last 24 hours.
According to the latest report released by the District Health Authority, the largest number of patients were reported from Pothohar Town with 24 positive cases in one day. The report reveals that Dhamma Syedan, Chak Jalal Din and Kotha Kalan areas remained most affected areas among others from Rawal Town with continued positive cases being reported for many days.
The financial penalties of worth RS.12.8 million have been imposed since Jan 2024 along with a number of registered FIRs and chalans against SOPs violators.
The comparative analysis given in the report shows that punitive actions taken against the violations this year are 4 times greater than those of the year 2023. Similarly, the average of confirmed positive has also declined significantly as compared to the previous years.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner expresses dismay over poor quality of treatment in Children Hospital1 minute ago
-
4 members dacoit gang busted1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt to increase capacity of children hospitals: Khawaja Salman1 minute ago
-
PPP committed to uphold democratic values: Bilawal1 minute ago
-
Arshad Nadeem becomes mobile company quality ambassador2 minutes ago
-
Lodhran-Khanewal rail section inspected11 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health commends effective Dengue control efforts with public cooperation11 minutes ago
-
Strengthening democratic institutions essential for prosperity of country: Ayaz11 minutes ago
-
State encourages youth to start own businesses: Musadik Malik11 minutes ago
-
Gandapur must focus on own performance rather than attacking institutions: Muqam11 minutes ago
-
Vibrant, inclusive democratic process vital for resolution of nation's issues: President12 minutes ago
-
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ over failure to impl ..12 minutes ago