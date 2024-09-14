Open Menu

36 New Dengue Patients Registered In Last 24 Hrs

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

36 new dengue patients registered in last 24 hrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Gradual increase in dengue patients reach to 306 in Rawalpindi as 36 new cases have been reported during last 24 hours.

According to the latest report released by the District Health Authority, the largest number of patients were reported from Pothohar Town with 24 positive cases in one day. The report reveals that Dhamma Syedan, Chak Jalal Din and Kotha Kalan areas remained most affected areas among others from Rawal Town with continued positive cases being reported for many days.

The financial penalties of worth RS.12.8 million have been imposed since Jan 2024 along with a number of registered FIRs and chalans against SOPs violators.

The comparative analysis given in the report shows that punitive actions taken against the violations this year are 4 times greater than those of the year 2023. Similarly, the average of confirmed positive has also declined significantly as compared to the previous years.

Related Topics

Dengue Rawalpindi From Million

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

26 minutes ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

3 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

6 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

6 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

10 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan