36 new dengue patients registered in last 24 hrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Gradual increase in dengue patients reach to 306 in Rawalpindi as 36 new cases have been reported during last 24 hours.

According to the latest report released by the District Health Authority, the largest number of patients were reported from Pothohar Town with 24 positive cases in one day. The report reveals that Dhamma Syedan, Chak Jalal Din and Kotha Kalan areas remained most affected areas among others from Rawal Town with continued positive cases being reported for many days.

The financial penalties of worth RS.12.8 million have been imposed since Jan 2024 along with a number of registered FIRs and chalans against SOPs violators.

The comparative analysis given in the report shows that punitive actions taken against the violations this year are 4 times greater than those of the year 2023. Similarly, the average of confirmed positive has also declined significantly as compared to the previous years.