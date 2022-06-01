UrduPoint.com

36 Passenger Vans Impounded

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 09:07 PM

36 passenger vans impounded

District Regional Transport Authority impounded 36 passengers vans for illegal installation of LGP cylinder and lacking fitness certificates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority impounded 36 passengers vans for illegal installation of LGP cylinder and lacking fitness certificates.

According to official sources, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hina Rehman inspected various passenger vehicles on Wednesday, She impounded 36 vehicles with illegal LPG Cylinders.

She also fined Rs 30,000 on owners of the vehicles lacking fitness certificates. Hina Rehman stated that she would continue to inspect vehicles on daily basis.

Related Topics

LPG Vehicles RTA

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court summons DAG in PMC case

Islamabad High Court summons DAG in PMC case

9 minutes ago
 US Opposes Any Escalation in Syria, Supports 'Curr ..

US Opposes Any Escalation in Syria, Supports 'Current Fire Lines' - Blinken

10 minutes ago
 NATO Monitors Very Closely Russia's Nuclear Postur ..

NATO Monitors Very Closely Russia's Nuclear Posture But Sees No Changes - Stolte ..

10 minutes ago
 Senate body approves bill for special persons' acc ..

Senate body approves bill for special persons' access to media

10 minutes ago
 Police officers' delegation visits PSCA

Police officers' delegation visits PSCA

10 minutes ago
 Tobacco industry worsening global pollution, defor ..

Tobacco industry worsening global pollution, deforestation, says expert

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.