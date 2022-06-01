36 passenger vans impounded

District Regional Transport Authority impounded 36 passengers vans for illegal installation of LGP cylinder and lacking fitness certificates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority impounded 36 passengers vans for illegal installation of LGP cylinder and lacking fitness certificates.

According to official sources, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hina Rehman inspected various passenger vehicles on Wednesday, She impounded 36 vehicles with illegal LPG Cylinders.

She also fined Rs 30,000 on owners of the vehicles lacking fitness certificates. Hina Rehman stated that she would continue to inspect vehicles on daily basis.