UrduPoint.com

36 People Shifted To Shelter Home

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 10:39 PM

36 people shifted to shelter home

The district administration has shifted 36 shelter-less people to shelter homes through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration has shifted 36 shelter-less people to shelter homes through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities to spend night at shelter home but they were also served with dinner.

Three vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) were providing free pick and drop facilities to those people who spent their nights on footpaths, green belts or other open area so that they could spend their night in shelter home with dignity and respect, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Vehicles

Recent Stories

Chadian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation

Chadian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation

7 minutes ago
 Electricity From Zaporizhzhia Stops Going to Khers ..

Electricity From Zaporizhzhia Stops Going to Kherson as Kiev's Forces Damaged Po ..

7 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner directs factory owners to prov ..

Deputy Commissioner directs factory owners to provide social security cards to w ..

7 minutes ago
 Swiss farmers cook up world's biggest rosti

Swiss farmers cook up world's biggest rosti

7 minutes ago
 Polish Interior Minister Signs Order to Tighten En ..

Polish Interior Minister Signs Order to Tighten Entry Restrictions for Russians

20 minutes ago
 Germany to Supply Ukraine With Additional Military ..

Germany to Supply Ukraine With Additional Military Equipment - Defense Ministry

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.