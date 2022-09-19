36 people shifted to shelter home

The district administration has shifted 36 shelter-less people to shelter homes through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration has shifted 36 shelter-less people to shelter homes through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities to spend night at shelter home but they were also served with dinner.

Three vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) were providing free pick and drop facilities to those people who spent their nights on footpaths, green belts or other open area so that they could spend their night in shelter home with dignity and respect, he added.