36 People Shifted To Shelter Homes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

36 people shifted to shelter homes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 36 destitute people to shelter homes through shuttle service during last 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the people were shifted from Mansoorabad, Katchery Road, Red Crescent Chowk, Jhang Road, Station Chowk and Clock Tower Chowk.

He highlighted that more than 400 shelter-less people had so far been shifted to various home in Faisalabad where they were not only provided residential facilities but were also served food.

He said that three vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) were providing conveyance facility free of charge to shift those people who spent their nights on footpaths, green belts or other open area.

