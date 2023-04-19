36 plazas violate building bye-laws identified

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Wednesday said that around 36 plazas were identified in the city involved in violation of the building bye-laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Wednesday said that around 36 plazas were identified in the city involved in violation of the building bye-laws.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of the Environment Committee here at his office.

He said the owners had built shops in these plazas instead of setting up parking spaces which had been approved earlier.

"The basement of three of these plazas has been emptied and regular parking has been started there," he added.

Chatta directed the environment department to take an undertaking from all the building owners while issuing the NOC, adding the NOC will be cancelled in case of any change in the map without permission.

In the meeting, a total of 27 cases were presented by the sub-committee, out of which 25 were approved while two were deferred due to various objections.

According to the details, a total of 10 cases of petrol pumps were presented on the occasion, of which seven were from the Rawalpindi district and three from the Jhelum district.

Similarly, four cases of Poultry sheds, both of each belonged to Attock Chakwal district.

In commercial cases, 13 cases of Rawalpindi were presented of which eleven got approval and two were deferred due to some objections.

He directed the officials to present the objections raised by the committee on the remaining cases in the next meeting so that after removing all the objections, progress can be made.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nazarat Ali, Dean of Environment Science FJWU New City Dr AzraRafiq, Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Rafiq and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.