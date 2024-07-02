36 Precious Goats Die Of Lightning Strike
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) As many as 36 goats died after a lightning strike during rain at village Khairaywala near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
According to local people, the cost of the goats is stated over Rs 1.8 millions.
The goats belonged to cattle farmer Muhammad Sharif who belonged to district Layyah and the his village is located near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed (Muzaffargarh). The local people expressed grief over the loss the precious goats.
The farmer appealed Punjab government to assist him financial as the mishap would create many trouble in his life.
