Open Menu

36 Precious Goats Die Of Lightning Strike

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM

36 precious goats die of lightning strike

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) As many as 36 goats died after a lightning strike during rain at village Khairaywala near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to local people, the cost of the goats is stated over Rs 1.8 millions.

The goats belonged to cattle farmer Muhammad Sharif who belonged to district Layyah and the his village is located near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed (Muzaffargarh). The local people expressed grief over the loss the precious goats.

The farmer appealed Punjab government to assist him financial as the mishap would create many trouble in his life.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Died Muzaffargarh (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

1 hour ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

10 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

10 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

10 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

10 hours ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

10 hours ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

10 hours ago
 Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for ..

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

10 hours ago
 Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

10 hours ago
 Greek fires near Athens brought under control: fir ..

Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters

10 hours ago
 CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli ..

CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan