36 professional beggars arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 36 professional beggars during a special crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against beggars and arrested 36 professional beggars including right women.

Separate cases have been registered against them with the concerned police stations.

However, the CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against grabbers.