36 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:03 PM

Special price control magistrates have imposed fine on 36 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates have imposed fine on 36 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the city.

A spokesman of local administration said that the price control magistrates inspected 886 shops in 48 markets and bazaars on Wednesday to check prices of various daily use items.

They found 36 shopkeepers involved overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.60,500 on them and warned that theywould be sent behind bars in case they do not mend their way of profiteering.

