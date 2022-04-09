UrduPoint.com

36 Ramadan Bazaars Set Up In Sargodha Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2022 | 04:32 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Nabil Javed Saturday visited Ramadan bazaars set up in the city to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

A district administration spokesman said the commissioner, during the visit checked the quality of fruits, vegetables, essential commodities and inspected the agriculture department fair price shops and stalls of sugar and wheat flour.

He informed that 36 Ramadan Sasta bazaars had been set up in all the four districts to provide relief to the people.

