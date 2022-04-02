36 Ramazan bazaars set up in division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Thirty-six Ramazan bazaars have been set up across the division including 19 in Faisalabad district, eight in Jhang, five in Chiniot and four in Toba Tek Singh.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that all necessary arrangement had been completed for the distribution of poultry items in Ramazan bazaars on subsidised rates.

He said that chicken meat would be available at discount of Rs. 12 per kg from market rate whereas eggs would be sold out at a decrease of Rs. 6 per dozen from market price.

Similarly, the beef and mutton would also be available on subsidised rates in these bazaars for the relief of general public during the holy month of Ramazan, he said.