36 Shops Sealed, 10 Truckloads Of Goods Seized In Anti-encroachment Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The district administration sealed 36 shops, confiscated 10 truckloads of encroachment
materials, and impounded 9 fruit vendor rickshaws in a major drive against encroachments,
here on Sunday.
The ongoing anti-encroachment operations are being carried out, under the leadership
of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, with active participation from Assistant
Commissioners across various localities.
Significant operations were conducted in areas including Badami Bagh, Shahdara,
Chaman Colony, Johar Town, Multan Road, and Raiwind Road. Additionally, operations
were extended to Manga Mandi, Sundar Road, Raiwind Main Bazaar, Abdullah Gul
Interchange, Walton Road, and Allama Iqbal Road.
Anti-encroachment activities also took place in Township Market, Haji Camp, GT Road,
Harbanspura, and Rizwan Garden, where illegally occupied public spaces were cleared
to restore road width and improve traffic flow.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that anti-encroachment drive had significantly
enhanced the city’s beauty, widened thoroughfares, and improved traffic movement.
He further directed that anti-encroachment efforts across the district be intensified
to ensure sustainable results.
The DC emphasized that these actions were part of implementing Punjab Chief Minister
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Zero Encroachment Vision,” aiming to transform Lahore into
a model, encroachment-free city.
The district administration remains fully committed to eradicating encroachments and
restoring the city’s original charm, ensuring convenience for all citizens, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
36 shops sealed, 10 truckloads of goods seized in anti-encroachment drive3 minutes ago
-
Man kills younger brother, injures another13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on LDP43 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tribute to Forces for successful operations53 minutes ago
-
CCI meeting paves way for resolving water disputes, says KP Governor53 minutes ago
-
4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes swat & adjoining areas1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 121,600 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Violence by Hindu extremists against Kashmiri students witnesses sharp increase1 hour ago
-
Weekend mornings outdoors with family become new norm: report1 hour ago
-
Cinema's decline: audiences flock to LEDs and mobiles for movie magic1 hour ago
-
Another Indian nefarious plan exposed to attack Pakistani High Commission in London1 hour ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for schoolchildren1 hour ago