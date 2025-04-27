Open Menu

36 Shops Sealed, 10 Truckloads Of Goods Seized In Anti-encroachment Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM

36 shops sealed, 10 truckloads of goods seized in anti-encroachment drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The district administration sealed 36 shops, confiscated 10 truckloads of encroachment

materials, and impounded 9 fruit vendor rickshaws in a major drive against encroachments,

here on Sunday.

The ongoing anti-encroachment operations are being carried out, under the leadership

of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, with active participation from Assistant

Commissioners across various localities.

Significant operations were conducted in areas including Badami Bagh, Shahdara,

Chaman Colony, Johar Town, Multan Road, and Raiwind Road. Additionally, operations

were extended to Manga Mandi, Sundar Road, Raiwind Main Bazaar, Abdullah Gul

Interchange, Walton Road, and Allama Iqbal Road.

Anti-encroachment activities also took place in Township Market, Haji Camp, GT Road,

Harbanspura, and Rizwan Garden, where illegally occupied public spaces were cleared

to restore road width and improve traffic flow.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that anti-encroachment drive had significantly

enhanced the city’s beauty, widened thoroughfares, and improved traffic movement.

He further directed that anti-encroachment efforts across the district be intensified

to ensure sustainable results.

The DC emphasized that these actions were part of implementing Punjab Chief Minister

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Zero Encroachment Vision,” aiming to transform Lahore into

a model, encroachment-free city.

The district administration remains fully committed to eradicating encroachments and

restoring the city’s original charm, ensuring convenience for all citizens, he added.

