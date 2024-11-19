36 shops sealed over time violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A total of 36 shops have been sealed in Lahore for violating official business operating hours as part of the ongoing efforts to combat smog.

The district administration has been active late into the night, ensuring compliance across all tehsils in Lahore. In Model Town, Assistant Commissioner Sahebzada Yusuf led the operation, resulting in the sealing of four shops at Minal Plaza for failing to close on time.

In Sadar, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Basit Siddiqui oversaw the sealing of seven shops and one departmental store for similar violations. In Ravi Tehsil, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Tariq Bashir, ten shops were sealed for operating beyond the allowed hours. In Raiwind, Assistant Commissioner Zainab Tahir led the enforcement operation, sealing three shops and two salons for non-compliance.

In Shalimar, Assistant Commissioner Anum Fatima supervised the sealing of five shops on Link Road and GT Road for violating the 8 pm closure rule. In Wahga, Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Amir Butt ensured all shops were found closed in line with the directive. He also briefed hotel owners about new SOPs for indoor dining and takeaways. In Nishter Tehsil, Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Saleem Asi led the operation, sealing four shops for staying open past the prescribed time.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza urged the public to take precautions during the ongoing smog, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, wear masks, and protect vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with health issues from the harmful effects of air pollution. He stressed that public health remains a top priority and called on the business community to cooperate in reducing the impact of smog and air pollution. Strict action will be taken against violators, with no exceptions.

For any information or complaints, citizens can contact the DC Office Control Room at 0307-0002345 via WhatsApp or through the office's social media platforms.

Meanwhile, with the smog intensity decreases, the Lahore district administration has eased restrictions on food establishments.

According to spokesperson, hotels, restaurants, and fast food chains can now stay open until 10 pm, with dine-in and takeaway restrictions lifted after 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively.

Bakeries are also allowed to remain open until 10 pm. Home delivery services will face no restrictions. However, the order to close shops and markets by 8 pm remains in effect until 24 November.