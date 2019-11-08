36 Suspects Arrested In Search, Strike Operation In Kohat
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:17 PM
Police on Friday during a search and strike operation in the suburbs of Tehsil Lachi arrested 36 suspects and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession
DPO Captain (R) SDPO Captain (R Wahid Mahmood said that search operation against anti-social elements was organized in Lachi bala and Lachi Payan.
The police seized three Kalashnikovs , two guns, five pistols, 16 chargers, hundreds of cartridges and 1,200 grams of hashish.
DPO said search and strike operation continued for six hours in which raids were made on hideouts of criminals.
Those arrested include absconders, their facilitators and drug pushers.