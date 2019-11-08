36 suspects arrested in search, strike operation in Kohat

Police on Friday during a search and strike operation in the suburbs of Tehsil Lachi arrested 36 suspects and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Police on Friday during a search and strike operation in the suburbs of Tehsil Lachi arrested 36 suspects and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

DPO Captain (R) SDPO Captain (R Wahid Mahmood said that search operation against anti-social elements was organized in Lachi bala and Lachi Payan.

The police seized three Kalashnikovs , two guns, five pistols, 16 chargers, hundreds of cartridges and 1,200 grams of hashish.

DPO said search and strike operation continued for six hours in which raids were made on hideouts of criminals.

Those arrested include absconders, their facilitators and drug pushers.