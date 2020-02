36 suspects arrested, recover weapon, drugs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested 36 suspects and recovered weapons,narcotics and cash from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that various police teams conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 36 outlaws including drug peddlers,gamblers and proclaimed offenders.

The teams recovered 1280 grams hashish, 271 litres liquor, three pistols,one carbine and 13 cartridges and Rs 73900 from their possession.

Those arrested included--Khurshid, Mukhtar, Imran, Siddique, Sohail, Arshad , Kashif, Manzoor, Muneer, Nadeem, Mubarak,Akhtar,Ashgar, Fida, Fiaz, Muneer, Bilal, Abbas, Arsalan, Moeen, Hanif, Shakeel, Shehzad, Fakhar, Shahid, Khan ,Akhtar,Talib, Naveed, Shakir, Azhar,Ahmed Khan and others.

Police registered separate cases and further investigation was underway.