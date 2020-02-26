UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

36 Suspects Arrested, Recover Weapon, Drugs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:00 AM

36 suspects arrested, recover weapon, drugs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested 36 suspects and recovered weapons,narcotics and cash from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that various police teams conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 36 outlaws including drug peddlers,gamblers and proclaimed offenders.

The teams recovered 1280 grams hashish, 271 litres liquor, three pistols,one carbine and 13 cartridges and Rs 73900 from their possession.

Those arrested included--Khurshid, Mukhtar, Imran, Siddique, Sohail, Arshad , Kashif, Manzoor, Muneer, Nadeem, Mubarak,Akhtar,Ashgar, Fida, Fiaz, Muneer, Bilal, Abbas, Arsalan, Moeen, Hanif, Shakeel, Shehzad, Fakhar, Shahid, Khan ,Akhtar,Talib, Naveed, Shakir, Azhar,Ahmed Khan and others.

Police registered separate cases and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

9 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

9 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

10 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

10 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.