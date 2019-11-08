36 suspects held, huge caches of arms seized in S&S operation in Kohat

(@imziishan)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The district police in search and strike (S&S) operation on Friday apprehended as many as six facilitators of proclaimed offenders and 30 suspected persons while taking huge caches of arms and narcotics into custody.

The district police spokesman said that intelligence based search and strike operations were carried out in lower and upper Lachi on orders of DPO Kohat Captain (R) Wahid Mehmood.

The police recovered 3 AK-47, 2 short guns, 6 pistols, 16 chargers, hundreds of cartridges and 1200 gram Cannabis. All the 36 arrested suspects were kept in Cantonment police station of Kohat and cases against some of them were registered.