UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

36 Suspects Held, Huge Caches Of Arms Seized In S&S Operation In Kohat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:31 PM

36 suspects held, huge caches of arms seized in S&S operation in Kohat

The district police in search and strike (S&S) operation on Friday apprehended as many as six facilitators of proclaimed offenders and 30 suspected persons while taking huge caches of arms and narcotics into custody

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The district police in search and strike (S&S) operation on Friday apprehended as many as six facilitators of proclaimed offenders and 30 suspected persons while taking huge caches of arms and narcotics into custody.

The district police spokesman said that intelligence based search and strike operations were carried out in lower and upper Lachi on orders of DPO Kohat Captain (R) Wahid Mehmood.

The police recovered 3 AK-47, 2 short guns, 6 pistols, 16 chargers, hundreds of cartridges and 1200 gram Cannabis. All the 36 arrested suspects were kept in Cantonment police station of Kohat and cases against some of them were registered.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat All

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor tomorrow

36 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mining Company Co ..

37 minutes ago

UVAS holds joint session reference in honor of Pro ..

42 minutes ago

One-month training on ‘Dairy and Farm Management ..

42 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues notice to federal gove ..

1 minute ago

VIS reaffirms ER of Sheikhoo Sugar Mills Ltd

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.