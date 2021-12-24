36 suspects including 80 POs, 4 facilitators arrested

District Mardan Police during a crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs) and anti-social elements have arrested 36 suspects including 8 POs and their 4 facilitators, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :District Mardan Police during a crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs) and anti-social elements have arrested 36 suspects including 8 POs and their 4 facilitators, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The district police have carried out search operations in the jurisdictions of police stations, Par Hoti, Lund Khawar, Kharkai and Rustam.

Police during a search operation in the jurisdiction of the police stations Par Hoti, Lund Khawar, Kharki and Rustam have recovered two kalashnikos, 10 pistols and 180 cartridges from their possession.

Meanwhile, search operation was also conducted against narcotics peddlers in the jurisdiction of Police Stations Par Hoti and Toru and arrested two peddlers and recovered 3.141 kilograms charas and 45 gram ice drug from their possession.

Similarly, action has been taken against 7 unregistered tenants.