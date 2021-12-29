36 suspects including two proclaimed offenders arrested

Kohat police during an ongoing search operation arrested 36 suspects, including two wanted proclaimed offenders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Kohat police during an ongoing search operation arrested 36 suspects, including two wanted proclaimed offenders.

Spokesman of Kohat police says the operation has been launched in different areas of Headquarters Circle in Jangalkhel, KDA and Ustarzai against anti-social elements.

He said that those arrested also included two facilitators of criminals and added that two Kalashnikovs, three pistols, hundreds of cartridges and 4800 grams of marijuana recovered in the search operation.

He said the arrested persons were shifted to the concerned police stations for investigation and cases were registered against the accused arrested in search operation.