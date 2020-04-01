36 tested positive out of 47 admitted at Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :As many as thirty-six patients of corona virus out of forty-seven admitted at Tayyip Erdogan Hospital here on Wednesday tested positive while report of 11 patients is awaited.

An official report issued today shows that 113 cases of COVID-19 were admitted at hospital so far and 63 were tested negative.

Those tested negative were discharged from the hospital, it adds.

Only one patient has been admitted at District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) and after testing negative, the patient was discharged.