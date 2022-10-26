36 uplift schemes worth Rs 122m for upgradation of educational institutions approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that 36 uplift schemes worth Rs 122 million have been approved for the upgradation of educational institutions.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting here on Wednesday. On this occasion, Deputy Director Development Muhammad Irfan gave briefing on the development schemes.

Wattoo said that the furniture, new classrooms and IT lab will also be built in the schools.

He said that district administration has decided to speed up the journey of development in the city of saints to extend maximum relief to the people.

The Punjab government has provided ample funds for mega projects and utilization of these funds transparently is priority, he added.

Tahir Wattoo said that the funds for roads extension and water supply schemes have been released on priority basis to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. DC said that funds will be spent on priority basis on local government schemes for restoration of infrastructure while new water purification plants have given priority.

He said that the strict departmental action will also be taken against the officers who commit red tapism in uplift projects.