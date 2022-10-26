UrduPoint.com

36 Uplift Schemes Worth Rs 122m For Upgradation Of Educational Institutions Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

36 uplift schemes worth Rs 122m for upgradation of educational institutions approved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that 36 uplift schemes worth Rs 122 million have been approved for the upgradation of educational institutions.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting here on Wednesday. On this occasion, Deputy Director Development Muhammad Irfan gave briefing on the development schemes.

Wattoo said that the furniture, new classrooms and IT lab will also be built in the schools.

He said that district administration has decided to speed up the journey of development in the city of saints to extend maximum relief to the people.

The Punjab government has provided ample funds for mega projects and utilization of these funds transparently is priority, he added.

Tahir Wattoo said that the funds for roads extension and water supply schemes have been released on priority basis to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.  DC said that funds will be spent on priority basis on local government schemes for restoration of infrastructure while new water purification plants have given priority.

He said that the strict departmental action will also be taken against the officers who commit red tapism in uplift projects.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Government Million

Recent Stories

PTCL Group set to launch the third cohort of â€˜Ju ..

PTCL Group set to launch the third cohort of â€˜Justujuâ€™ to upskill persons wi ..

6 minutes ago
 HBL and Arif Habib Limited sign a mandate with Gha ..

HBL and Arif Habib Limited sign a mandate with Ghani Ceramics Limited for adviso ..

11 minutes ago
 PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patie ..

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patient's death

57 minutes ago
 Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

2 hours ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.