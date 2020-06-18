UrduPoint.com
36 Vehicles Seized On The Violation Of SOPs Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:03 PM

36 vehicles seized on the violation of SOPs of COVID-19

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi seized 36 passenger vehicles over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Thursday and also imposed fine Rs 47,000 to the violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi seized 36 passenger vehicles over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Thursday and also imposed fine Rs 47,000 to the violators.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Mehr Ghulam Abbas said that the vehicles not following SOPs would be impounded adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said that transporters should not allow the passengers without mask to use transport. Secretary said that social distancing must be implemented by ensuring one vacant seat with one passenger. He also directed them to ensure disinfection of buses and other passenger vehicles daily.

