36 Wheat Procurement Centers Set Up In Sargodha Division

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Director food Arshad Wattoo said that 36 wheat procurement centers have been established to procure 368,946 metric ton wheat from growers across the division.

Talking to APP, he said that 135400 ton of wheat will be procured from Sargodha, 27800 from Khushab, 72783 from Mianwali and 132963 from Bhakkar district.

He added that according to the open door policy 100 bags of 50 Kg or 50 bags of 100 Kg would be issued by Numbardar guarantee and more than that to be issued through local deposit.

Food department has started taking steps for wheat procurement drive and added that the government would purchase each grain of wheat from growers, he added.

