360 Arrested For Electricity Pilferage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Conducting raids in various areas of the province, Pesco authorities have arrested 350 persons in a single day for getting electricity from illegal connections.
According to Pesco, nine cases have been registered against electricity pilferers and two are arrested on the spot.
A fine amounting to Rs 9 million has also been imposed.
Pesco teams arrested 75 persons for electricity pilferage in Peshawar Circle, 53 in Khyber Circle, 33 in Mardan Circle, 147 in Bannu Circle, 15 in DI Khan Circle, 18 in Swabi Circle, 14 in Swat Circle, 4 in Manshera Circle and one arrested for pilferage in Abbottabad Circle.
