360 Brick Kilns Converted To Zigzag Technology In Kasur
Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 02:22 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :-:As many as 360 brick kilns have been switched over to zigzag technology in the district while other kilns owners were being forced to convert their kilns to latest technology.
Talking to APP here on Saturday, Assistant Director Environment Noman Younis said the process of converting kilns to zigzag technology was in progress which would be completed by end of next month.
He said 85 brick kilns were sealed for creating pollution while cases against 12 kiln owners were got registered in the district.
He claimed the district Kasur was leading with regard to converting brick kilns to zigzag technology.