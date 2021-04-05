UrduPoint.com
360 Kanal Land Recovered In Khairpur Tamewali, Yazman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

360 kanal land recovered in Khairpur Tamewali, Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies was underway in Bahawalpur with vigour.

The land comprising a total area of approximately 360 kanal was recovered in Khairpur Tamewali and Yazman on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, an operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Kamran Bukhari in Chak 23 Ghareeb Shah and recovered 320 kanal government land from illegal possession with an estimated worth of Rs 48 million.

In another operation, Assistant Commissioner Yazman recovered 100 kanal government land from illegal possession in 21 DNB area.

The occupants were using the land for agricultural purposes. The estimated value of the land is approximately Rs 18 million. Deputy Commissioner vowed to continue the crackdown in the district to recover illegally occupied land.

