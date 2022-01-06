360 new corona cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Thursday said that during the last 24 hours, 360 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 320 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 14 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Multan and 4 in Faisalabad.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 446,401, besides 429,393 patients fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 3,935 to date, he added.

He said that 18,323 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 9.02 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 in the last 24 hours was recorded as 2 per cent in the province, Lahore 4 percent, Faisalabad 1 percent, Multan 2 percent, Rawalpindi 2 percent.