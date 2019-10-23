360 officials of Islamabad police promoted to next ranks

Islamabad Police have promoted its 360 officials into next ranks against vacant seats following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have promoted its 360 officials into next ranks against vacant seats following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, police said.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has given approval for these promotions against vacant seats of Islamabad police following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee.

According to details, a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee chaired by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem was held here at Central Police Office on October 15, 2019 which was also attended among others by AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfran Tariq, SP (Traffic) Ch. Khalid Rasheed and DSP Legal.

The Committee recommended to promote a total of 360 officials of Islamabad police into next ranks which was duly approved by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

According to the notification issued by the office of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, 43 Sub-Inspectors (BS-14) have been promoted to the next rank of Inspector (BS-16). Eighty-two (82) Assistant Sub-Inspectors (BS-11) have been given promotion in next rank of Sub-Inspector (BS-14) and 65 Head Constables (BS-09) into the next rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (BS-11).

One hundred and fifty-eight (158) Constables (BS-07) have been also promoted to the next rank of Head Constable (BS-09) while 12 LDCs (Clerical Staff) have been promoted in the next rank of UDCs.

All these promoted officers shall remain on probation for a period of two years as per Rule 13-18 of Police Rules, 1934 duty adopted by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar has greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty and more responsibility in next ranks.