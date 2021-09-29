UrduPoint.com

360 Poultry Units To Be Distributed In Faisalabad Division

Wed 29th September 2021

360 poultry units to be distributed in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The livestock department will distribute 360 poultry units consist of 4,320 birds among families in all the four districts of the division while each unit consists of 12 birds.

Director Livestock Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Anjum said here Wednesday that 360 poultry would be distributed among families in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad districts.

He said that 45 units in each tehsil Samundri and Tandlianwala of district Faisalabad would be given while the same number of poultry units would be given in two tehsils Kamalia and Pir Mahal of district Toba Tek Singh.

Thirty units will be distributed in district Jhang, 20 in tehsil Athara Hazari, 20 in tehsilAhmedpur Sial, 20 in tehsil Shorkot, 45 in district Chiniot and 45 in tehsil Lalian,he added.

