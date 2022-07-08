UrduPoint.com

360 Wardens To Regulate Traffic In Murree On Eid Ul Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 12:30 PM

360 Wardens to regulate traffic in Murree on Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi under a special traffic plan, chalked out for Murree would deploy 360 Wardens and Traffic officers on Eid ul Azha.

According to Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the CTP had finalized all the arrangements besides setting up a control room to facilitate the tourists and monitor the traffic situation in Murree. He told that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the tourists adding, in view of the security of the visitors, special traffic arrangements had been made.

Traffic wardens had also been directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief, he said and informed that CTP would utilize all available resources to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree.

The CTO said that Murree has parking capacity of 3500 vehicles and as per the directives of the district administration, maximum 8000 vehicles would be allowed to enter into Murree.

Special counting and checking pickets would also be set up at entry and exit points of Murree, he added.

One-wheelers and the car-skaters would be dealt in accordance with the law and the rules violators would be sent behind the bars, he said adding that traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations.

Related Topics

Police Murree Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

More Monsoon Rains Predicted During Eid Holidays–NDMA Issued New Advisory

3 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

12 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.