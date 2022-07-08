360 Wardens to regulate traffic in Murree on Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi under a special traffic plan, chalked out for Murree would deploy 360 Wardens and Traffic officers on Eid ul Azha.

According to Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the CTP had finalized all the arrangements besides setting up a control room to facilitate the tourists and monitor the traffic situation in Murree. He told that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the tourists adding, in view of the security of the visitors, special traffic arrangements had been made.

Traffic wardens had also been directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief, he said and informed that CTP would utilize all available resources to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree.

The CTO said that Murree has parking capacity of 3500 vehicles and as per the directives of the district administration, maximum 8000 vehicles would be allowed to enter into Murree.

Special counting and checking pickets would also be set up at entry and exit points of Murree, he added.

One-wheelers and the car-skaters would be dealt in accordance with the law and the rules violators would be sent behind the bars, he said adding that traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations.