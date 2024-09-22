3,600 Candidates Appear In MDCAT Test In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 08:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) As many as 3,600 candidates appeared in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) held at Baghdad-ul-Jadid campus of Islamia University Bahawalpur.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Ameer Taimur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Ms.
Sumaira Rabbani and other officials visited the examination centre and inspected arrangements for the test.
Senior officials of the district management and Islamia University Bahawalpur supervisory staff for MDCAT test and academicians were present.
All facilities were provided to the candidates who took the test including a medical camp, parking for vehicles, installation of sign boards for guidance to reach the examination centre and provision of drinking water.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Punjab takes action after young man injured by kite string.2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against unfit PSVs continue, 696 vehicles impounded2 minutes ago
-
Rabi-ul-Awwal month very important to us: Sharjeel2 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns Swat explosion; seeks report from police chief12 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police mobile near Mallam Jabba12 minutes ago
-
PTI founder exposed by Israeli newspaper: Azma Bukhari22 minutes ago
-
Shuttle ambulance service for patients launched22 minutes ago
-
Islamic calligraphy exhibition inaugurated at Gaddafi Stadium32 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns firing incident in Zhob32 minutes ago
-
Diplomats unhurt in blast near Mallam Jabba: FO32 minutes ago
-
1 martyred, 3 injured in blast targets police vehicle in Swat32 minutes ago
-
Man crushed to death, teenager injured42 minutes ago