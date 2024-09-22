3,600 candidates appear in MDCAT test in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) As many as 3,600 candidates appeared in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) held at Baghdad-ul-Jadid campus of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Ameer Taimur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Ms.

Sumaira Rabbani and other officials visited the examination centre and inspected arrangements for the test.

Senior officials of the district management and Islamia University Bahawalpur supervisory staff for MDCAT test and academicians were present.

All facilities were provided to the candidates who took the test including a medical camp, parking for vehicles, installation of sign boards for guidance to reach the examination centre and provision of drinking water.