3600 cops to guard Chehlum processions in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and martyrs of Karbala to be observed on Sept 17 as over 3600 cops would be deployed.

According to a district police spokesman, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum and utilize all available resources to provide tight security cover to the mourners.

He informed that 3600 police personnel would be deployed for the security of the main and other processions while 236 traffic police personnel would regulate traffic on city roads. A special squad of Rangers would also perform security duty, he added.

A control room was being set up in the office of the City Police Officer Rawalpindi to ensure the implementation of security arrangements, he said.

He informed that more than CCTV cameras were being installed to monitor the processions. Three-layer security would be provided to the processions and walk-through gates would be installed at the entry points of the processions. The participants would be allowed to join the main procession after a full body search, he added.

Under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes.

Snipers would also be deployed for security of the main procession, he said adding that searching and sweeping of the main procession route would be carried out and streets, roads, diversion points and other routes along the main procession would be sealed.