3,600 Data Entry operators to assist ROs during general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday has approved the deployment of 3,600 Data Entry Operators to assist Returning Officers (ROs) during the upcoming general election, ensuring they receive comprehensive assistance throughout the electoral process.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has designed a comprehensive training initiative to enhance the proficiency of these data entry operators.

The objective of this training, being conducted across 16 different cities in Pakistan, running from September 4 to September 16, 2023, is to increase transparency in the selection process and ensure timely completion of the tasks.

The Election Commission has established a modern monitoring system to facilitate effective and comprehensive oversight of the training program. This initiative involves the supervision of the training by 25 senior officers from the commission.