3600 litres adulterated milk discarded during special drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A five-day special campaign against adulteration launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority concluded wherein 3600 liters of adulterated milk was discarded.

The five-day special campaign was carried out across the province, said a spokesperson Food Authority adding that teams checked milk vendors and milk tankers on main highways.

A modern mobile food testing lab collected and tested 1061 milk samples and found 906 samples satisfactory while 155 were unsatisfactory.

Similarly, in 155 unsatisfactory milk samples, the adulteration of powder was found in 10 percent of samples and water in 90 percent.

The teams discarded about 3,600 liters of adulterated milk, sealed eight milk shops, and imposed a fine of a million.

Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed said that adulteration of milk was tantamount to playing with human lives, especially children.

He said the special campaign was launched to take strict action against the adulteration mafia and warned of more crackdowns in the future.