Open Menu

3600 Litres Adulterated Milk Discarded During Special Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 11:00 AM

3600 litres adulterated milk discarded during special drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A five-day special campaign against adulteration launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority concluded wherein 3600 liters of adulterated milk was discarded.

The five-day special campaign was carried out across the province, said a spokesperson Food Authority adding that teams checked milk vendors and milk tankers on main highways.

A modern mobile food testing lab collected and tested 1061 milk samples and found 906 samples satisfactory while 155 were unsatisfactory.

Similarly, in 155 unsatisfactory milk samples, the adulteration of powder was found in 10 percent of samples and water in 90 percent.

The teams discarded about 3,600 liters of adulterated milk, sealed eight milk shops, and imposed a fine of a million.

Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed said that adulteration of milk was tantamount to playing with human lives, especially children.

He said the special campaign was launched to take strict action against the adulteration mafia and warned of more crackdowns in the future.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Mobile Fine Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

2 days ago
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

2 days ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

2 days ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

2 days ago
 Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

2 days ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

2 days ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan