3600 Litres Adulterated Milk Discarded During Special Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 11:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A five-day special campaign against adulteration launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority concluded wherein 3600 liters of adulterated milk was discarded.
The five-day special campaign was carried out across the province, said a spokesperson Food Authority adding that teams checked milk vendors and milk tankers on main highways.
A modern mobile food testing lab collected and tested 1061 milk samples and found 906 samples satisfactory while 155 were unsatisfactory.
Similarly, in 155 unsatisfactory milk samples, the adulteration of powder was found in 10 percent of samples and water in 90 percent.
The teams discarded about 3,600 liters of adulterated milk, sealed eight milk shops, and imposed a fine of a million.
Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed said that adulteration of milk was tantamount to playing with human lives, especially children.
He said the special campaign was launched to take strict action against the adulteration mafia and warned of more crackdowns in the future.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 killed in fireworks factory blast10 hours ago
-
Escaped tiger recovered safely in residential area10 hours ago
-
Thousands of faithful start observing Itikaf11 hours ago
-
RPO, CPO visit to review security arrangements for Youme Ali (AS)11 hours ago
-
Citizen injured in robbery attempt, villagers apprehend suspects12 hours ago
-
Man commits suicide after killing 2 members of his in-laws family12 hours ago
-
Night Tourism initiative launched in Peshawar12 hours ago
-
Two members gang involved in street crime held13 hours ago
-
IGP wishes Happy Easter to Christian Community13 hours ago
-
Central convention of Awami Jamhoori Party to be held on April 2813 hours ago
-
Ashrafi hails SIFC as catalyst for Pakistan's economic progress13 hours ago
-
Foolproof security plan devised for Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (AS): DPO13 hours ago