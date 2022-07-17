3600 policemen on duty in Bhakkar PP-90

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 3600 police men have been deployed in line with special directive of District Police Officer (DPO), Bhakkar, Syed Ali Raza for providing security at 181 polling stations during the by-election in PP-90.

According to police spokesman on Sunday, under the comprehensive security plan, on the directions of Election Commission of Pakistan, as many as 3600 police personnel were deployed ,while army Jawans and Rangers were also in stand by position during by-election in PP-90 to maintain peace.