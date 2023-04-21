3606.75 tons wheat seized: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that 3606.75 metric tons wheat had so far been seized from illegal hoardings and smugglers across the division.

During a briefing here on Friday, she said that a vigorous campaign was launched against illegal hoarding of wheat in addition to checking its smuggling.

During the drive, 3606.75 tons wheat was seized which was either being smuggled or it was stored illegally in different godown. Out of this quantity, 1256.05 tons wheat was seized in Faisalabad, 1138.85 tons in Jhang, 783.35 tons in Chiniot and 428.5 tons in Toba Tek Singh district, she added.