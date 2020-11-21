360kg narcotics worth million of rupees recovered from a truck

District police during checking seized a total of 360 kilogram narcotics worth million of rupees from a truck on Saturday while smuggling to Punjab from South Waziristan

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) ::District police during checking seized a total of 360 kilogram narcotics worth million of rupees from a truck on Saturday while smuggling to Punjab from South Waziristan.

Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada here at his office said on a tip off the police team headed by DSP Iqbal Baloch and SHO City Police Station Naqibullah Khan at Latif Choki checked a truck bearing registration number LES-2902 and allegedly seized 300 kilogram hashish and 60 kilogram opium from their possession.

He said Police arrested driver of the truck Ghulam Faridresident.

Speaking on the occasion the District Police Officer said police have started campaign to eliminate drugs from the society.