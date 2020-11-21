UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

360kg Narcotics Worth Million Of Rupees Recovered From A Truck

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 04:27 PM

360kg narcotics worth million of rupees recovered from a truck

District police during checking seized a total of 360 kilogram narcotics worth million of rupees from a truck on Saturday while smuggling to Punjab from South Waziristan

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) ::District police during checking seized a total of 360 kilogram narcotics worth million of rupees from a truck on Saturday while smuggling to Punjab from South Waziristan.

Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada here at his office said on a tip off the police team headed by DSP Iqbal Baloch and SHO City Police Station Naqibullah Khan at Latif Choki checked a truck bearing registration number LES-2902 and allegedly seized 300 kilogram hashish and 60 kilogram opium from their possession.

He said Police arrested driver of the truck Ghulam Faridresident.

Speaking on the occasion the District Police Officer said police have started campaign to eliminate drugs from the society.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Punjab Police Station Drugs Driver From Million

Recent Stories

Around 11 QAU researchers ranked among world top 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Former UK prime ministers warn against cuts to for ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,262 new COVID-19 cases, 771 recove ..

15 minutes ago

Current challenges provide opportunities for GCC t ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns rocket attacks at Kabul ..

3 minutes ago

Election in GB-3 to be held on Sunday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.