361 bags of spurious fertilizer seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :An Agriculture Department officer Monday seized 361 bags of spurious fertilisers from a warehouse in Muridwala and sealed the premises, in addition to arresting the fertiliser dealer.

A spokesman for the department said that Extra Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Hafiz Adeel, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in at a godown situated at Muridwala and recovered bags of spurious fertilizers.

The officer also rounded up the fertilizer dealer from the spot, who was later on handed over to the area police.

The raiding team sealed premises of the godown while further action against the accused dealer was under progress, spokesman added.