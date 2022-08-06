UrduPoint.com

361 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

August 06, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :About 361 new cases of coronavirus were reported in last 24 hours on Saturday across the province while no death was observed due to the pandemic.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 515,667 while the total deaths were recorded as 13,590 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 247 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 15 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Faisalabad, 22 in Multan, one each in Khanewal, Khushab, Kasur, Narowal, four in Bahawalpur, three in Gujranwala, one in Hafizabad, one in Bhakkar, one in Bahawalnagar, one in Attock, three in Sheikhupura, six in Sialkot, two each in Sahiwal, Lodhran, Jhang, Chakwal, one Gujrat, one in Mianwali, five in Sargodha, five in Muzaffargarh, one each in Vehari and Rajanpur, four in Okara and four new cases of COVID-19 was reported in Rahim Yar Khan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,698,105 tests for COVID-19 so far while 498,276 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The people above the age of 12-year must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door (RED) vaccination campaign has been initiated.

