361 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering In Distt Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 609500 on 361 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering in district Khanewal.

This was told in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, here on Tuesday.

The officials informed that price Control Magistrates inspected 5331 shops during 618 visits in different markets.

They added that 361 shopkeepers were fined. About Complaints on PM Portal, 16350 complaints, out of total 16900 were resolved. DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that nobody would be permitted to earn undue profit. He expressed anguish over the performance of Price Control Magistrates and instructed them to improve their performance.

The assistant commissioners were directed to monitor working of the Price Control Magistrates.

